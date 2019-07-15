A Seattle Children's nurse is the 10th case of measles in King County since the beginning of May.

The nurse, a woman in her 20s, was exposed while tending to a patient who tested positive for measles. The nurse was fully vaccinated and wore the appropriate protective equipment, Seattle Children’s said in a statement.

She worked worked several shifts at inpatient units while she was potentially contagious between July 8 and 11.

The hospital said they notified patients, families, and staff who may have been exposed and reported the situation to the health department.

Ten people in King County have now been diagnosed with measles since the beginning of May, according to Public Health - Seattle & King County.

Possible exposure sites, dates, and times:

July 11, 2019 7:50 am - 9:50 am Seattle Children's Hospital, Mountain entrance, 4500 40th Ave NE, Seattle 98105

July 10, 2019 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm Seattle Children's Hospital, Mountain entrance, 4500 40th Ave NE, Seattle 98105

July 10, 2019 8:30 am - 11:00 am Safeway, 6850 NE Bothell Way, Kenmore 98028

July 10, 2019 7:30 am - 9:30 am Seattle Children's Hospital, Mountain entrance, 4500 40th Ave NE, Seattle 98105

July 9, 2019 11:00 pm - 1:10 am Starbucks in Seattle Children's Hospital, Forest 1st Floor, 4500 40th Ave NE, Seattle 98105

July 9, 2019 6:20 pm - 8:20 pm Seattle Children's Hospital, Parking Lot 3 and River entrance, elevator to C6 Surgical Unit, 4500 40th Ave NE, Seattle 98105

July 9, 2019 7:30 am - 9:30 am Seattle Children's Hospital, River 6th floor to stairwell closest to Parking Lot 3, 4500 40th Ave NE, Seattle 98105

July 8, 2019 10:40 pm - 12:45 am Starbucks in Seattle Children's Hospital, Forest 1st Floor, 4500 40th Ave NE, Seattle 98105

July 8, 2019 10:30 am - 12:30 pm Seattle Children's Hospital, Parking Lot 3 and Forest/Staff entrance, 4500 40th Ave NE, Seattle 98105

July 8, 2019 7:00 pm - 9:45 pm Metropolitan Market Sand Point, 5250 40th Ave NE, Seattle 98105

“Measles cases continue to occur in King County, which means we face an ongoing risk of outbreaks among people who don't have immunity," said Jeff Duchin, Health Officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County. "Measles vaccine is safe, effective, and offers excellent protection. If you aren't sure if you're up to date with the recommended doses of measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine (MMR), see your health care provider and get a dose of MMR if needed."

Last week, the health department announced an infant and a teen in King County were diagnosed with measles after having "household contact" with people previously diagnosed with measles.

Measles is highly contagious and causes fever, rash, cough, and watery eyes. Symptoms can begin seven to 21 days after exposure, and is contagious from about four days before the rash appears to four days after it ends. The virus can remain in the air for up to two hours.

If you think you have contracted measles, notify a clinic or hospital before arriving for evaluation.

