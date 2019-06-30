Seattle Children's Hospital has closed its 14 main operating rooms while experts investigate an "air quality issue."

The Seattle Times reports the hospital found deficiencies after bringing in outside industrial hygienists to assess air quality.

The issue is related to a May incident after Aspergillus mold was detected in several operating and storage rooms, reports the Times.

Spokeswoman Kathryn Mueller says the hospital has implemented several improvements on the recommendations of outside experts and is now making changes to the air-equipment system.

She didn't say how long the operating rooms would be closed for.

Several surgeons and anesthesiologists are obtaining additional credentials to perform operations at other hospitals.

The closures come a few months after the hospital found mold in four of its 14 operating rooms and temporarily closed them down.