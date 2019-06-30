Seattle Children's hospital has closed its 14 main operating rooms while experts investigate an "air quality issue."

The hospital found deficiencies after bringing in outside industrial hygienists to assess air quality. The problem is in the hospital's air handlers, including gaps in the air filtration system that the hospital believes is contributing to the air quality issue.

Seattle Children's spokesperson Alyse Bernal says the hospital has implemented several improvements on the recommendations of outside experts and is now making changes to the air-equipment system.

She didn't say how long the operating rooms would be closed for.

Several surgeons and anesthesiologists are obtaining additional credentials to perform operations at other hospitals.

The closures come a few months after the hospital found Aspergillus mold in four of its 14 operating rooms and temporarily closed them down.

RELATED: Seattle Children’s closes operating rooms after mold detected