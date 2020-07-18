Seattle Children's Hospital to close its Child Care Center in June 2021 due to pandemic

The Child Care Center that serves Seattle Children's Hospital staff will close in June 2021 due to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

SEATTLE — The economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic is forcing Seattle Children's Hospital to close its Child Care Center that serves its workforce.

Lindsay Kurs, a spokesperson for Seattle Children's, confirmed the news to KING 5 earlier this week.

"Along with many other organizations across the country, we have experienced financial losses as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic and are taking several proactive measures to be good stewards for our employees and our financial resources to serve our community and deliver on our mission," said Kurs in a statement.

The Seattle Children's Hospital Child Care Center will close in June 2021, said Kurs, to give members using the center's services time to plan for alternative care and so the timing doesn't impact care during the 2020-21 school year.

"We understand the significant impacts this decision has on affected staff and their families, and we are prepared to support them through this transition," continued the hospital's statement.

Kurs said Seattle Children's plans to continue offering other child care benefits to its employees, including Child Care Subsidy, Day Care Flexible Spending Account, membership to Care.com and access to a range of child and parenting support services.

The pandemic is making it difficult for many families to find child care in Washington state.

Earlier this week, Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) said the pandemic is making the child care crisis worse. She wants to pass the Coronavirus Child Care and Education Relief Act to address the problem.

According to Sen. Murray, the nation is at risk of losing 4.5 million child care slots, with 42,000 of those losses happening in Washington state because child care providers say they are at risk of closing their doors.