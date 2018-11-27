The National Hockey League’s Board of Governors is expected to vote next week on whether to grant Seattle a new expansion franchise, and the City’s Mayor reaffirmed Monday that it will be ready.

During a wide-ranging interview about her first year in office, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said the $700 million Seattle Center arena project will be ready to house a team in 2020.

“We think it can and so does (Oak View Group). Every major project there's surprises, things you don't plan for and can't expect, and we know that, and try to build in those contingencies. But our plan is to open in 2020,” Durkan told KING 5. “We want it; they want it. I think we are going to have the best arena, I think in America.”

Also see | Seattle arena may not be done until November 2020, NHL says

Also see | NHL may push back timeline for bringing team to Seattle

The timeline has been a question for months, and the NHL’s Deputy Commissioner has said on more than one occasion that the league is looking at 2021 as a potential Seattle start date.

Durkan traveled to New York in October and was part of the formal pitch to the league’s Executive Committee of owners, which unanimously recommended the application to the full board for the vote next week.

WATCH: Oak View Group arena construction animation

© 2018 KING