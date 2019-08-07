Seattle's Megan Rapinoe and Allie Long helped carry their U.S. Women's National Team to a repeat world championship on Sunday, when Team USA beat the Dutch 2-0.

Soon, the athletes will be back in western Washington to re-join the Seattle Reign FC. The team is planning a welcome home celebration for the two champions and the other six players who participated in World Cup games for other countries on July 28.

Soccer fans across Puget Sound huddled around their televisions Sunday morning to catch the game. The Reign FC pushed back the start of their practice so they could watch the championship.

For the Reign players, it's about rooting on teammates and friends. "Very proud of the US Women's National Team, and obviously this morning has been an incredible,” Midfielder Beverly Yanez said.

“People who aren't really soccer people are so aware of what's going on and so I think the US team, the women’s team, have put themselves out there to the world and it's just great awareness for women's soccer overall," Stephanie Cox explained.

As players soaked in the amazing win in France, American fans in the stadium started to chant the words “equal pay,” shining a light on the issue of pay inequality between male and female athletes.

Stephanie Cox won a gold medal for the US in the Olympics and had played in two World Cup games, she is proud of how the team has handled themselves.

“They are pioneers and they're paving the way for the team from Cameroon, for this NWSL league. So them pushing women's soccer, not only can they do that as a group, and get everyone united which is really hard, you got to pay attention.”

With the World Cup over, players from the US and other countries will return to professional teams like the Reign, where they hope they can inspire another generation with how they conduct themselves on and off the field.

“My dream started back in 1999 when the women won the World Cup and I think these women that were a part of this US National Team, they ignited a lot of dreamers out there.. and we continue to do that here in our league with each other and I hope girls continue to dream,” Yanez said.

