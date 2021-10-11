Suspect arrested after Seattle utility worker carjacked at knifepoint in Madison Valley

The utility worker was repairing an electrical pole that had been downed by Tuesday's heavy winds when a suspect stole their company vehicle.

SEATTLE — A Seattle utility worker was carjacked Wednesday morning in the Madison Valley neighborhood of Seattle.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., the employee was working on a downed power pole on E. Madison Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Way when the suspect held them at knifepoint and took their utility vehicle, a Seattle police officer confirmed on scene.

The suspect was seen fleeing the scene. The Seattle Police Department (SPD) said the suspect hit and seriously injured one person during their escape.

Shortly before 6 a.m., SPD was pursuing the suspect near NE 59th St and Roosevelt Way NE.

The University of Washington sent out a campus alert around 6:30 a.m. saying police located a carjacking suspect and surrounded the suspect’s vehicle on 17th Ave. NE between NE 47th St. and NE 50th St. Traffic is blocked and the public is asked to avoid the area.

The SPD tweeted around 6:50 a.m. that the suspect was arrested near 17th Ave. NE between NE 47th St.

Officers have taken the suspect into custody at 17 Ave Ne/Ne 47th St. traffic in the area will be difficult while the investigation continues. To clarify some misinformation, the vehicle stolen was not a @SeattleSPU truck. https://t.co/C4rpnHAIhX — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) November 10, 2021

Officers are also currently on the scene where the carjacking took place investigating.

E. Madison Street remains closed between Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Lake Washington Boulevard while crews work to repair the fallen electrical pole, which was downed by heavy winds Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Craziest thing I’ve seen in awhile. While doing my live a person walked by, a few minutes later one of the trucks from the repair crews goes flying WB on E. Madison by me continuing to speed up. It has a trailer attached to it that is used to signal lane closure. It’s stolen pic.twitter.com/HVAHBeTnBD — Doug Dillon (@dougdKING5) November 10, 2021