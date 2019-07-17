BMW’s car-sharing service abruptly ceased operation Wednesday, ending a mobility program that included 1,000 free-floating vehicles used by more than 100,000 members across Seattle and Portland. A spokesperson confirmed that ReachNow offices in those two cities will close in the next few months. ReachNow has 75 employees and contractors that will be impacted.

ReachNow had a ride-hailing component of its service called ReachNow Ride that competed with Uber and Lyft. It suspended operations of ReachNow Ride this past May. ReachNow touted itself as the first company to combine car-sharing and ride-hailing components into a unified app.

ReachNow directed members to sign up for car2go, which operates in Seattle and Portland. It is offering sign-up fee refunds for members who signed up after June 1.

