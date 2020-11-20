Seattle boxing gym stays open despite new COVID-19 restrictions

A Seattle gym owner believes his facility is safe to operate and will not comply with Gov. Inslee's order to close indoor fitness centers for a month.

SEATTLE — A Seattle boxing gym is going toe-to-toe against Governor Jay Inslee’s newest round of COVID-19 restrictions.

Brandon Sweeney opened Rowdy Box three weeks ago, after several delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We first signed the lease almost a year ago and we had six months of construction halts because of COVID, and we just opened three weeks ago and now we’re being asked to close down again," Sweeney said.

New restrictions that went into effect Tuesday mandate that all fitness facilities and gyms must close indoor operations. But Sweeney plans to keep his boxing gym in business.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking. I mean, for the last nine months, I’ve been paying rent and I haven’t been able to open. We just keep getting kicked in the face over and over,” Sweeney said. “This is all we’ve got. This is the big investment.”

According to Sweeney, the restrictions do not match the data coming out from the state.

“Right now, the Washington Department of Health released data November 12th that shows where we’re seeing these COVID cases come from and arts, recreation and entertainment account for 1%. They’re still yet to see one COVID case, positive case, that’s been tied to a fitness studio,” he said.

Sweeney has been paying $23,000 in rent each month for a gym he wasn’t able to open and said the state needs to provide more financial assistance for small businesses.

“I know that right now, Inslee is proposing a $50 million package but we’re nine months in now. That would have been really helpful a long time ago,” he said. “We, the people actually in the situations, know how to provide this in a very safe manner. But they don’t want to hear it.”

Rowdy Box has customers go through temperature checks when entering the gym, customers must wear masks and they are limiting class sizes to help with social distancing.

“They don’t share equipment; all of our benches are patented and have the weights inside of them and they don’t share bags. So, they’re pretty much isolated to themselves. Between each class, we use what’s called an electrostatic fogger with antiseptic that’s hospital grade and we spray down the entire room, let it sit for 15 minutes and then we bring in our UVC light,” Sweeney said. “We think we’re kind of the gold standard as far as safety goes in the fitness community.”

He said he’s fearful for the future of his business and others like his.