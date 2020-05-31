Live updates: Protesters march through Seattle, Bellevue after death of George Floyd

I-5 is shut down through downtown Seattle. A curfew is in effect through Monday morning in Seattle and Bellevue

We're tracking protests in downtown Seattle and Bellevue on Sunday. Demonstrators marched after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died Monday in Minneapolis police custody.

Seattle is under a mandatory curfew from through 5 a.m. Monday morning after protests turned violent Saturday night. Several Seattle police cars were set on fire, dozens of businesses were looted and at least 55 people were arrested.

5:30 p.m.

Bellevue Mayor Lynne Robinson declared a civil emergency in the city after looters damaged property and stole merchandise.

A curfew went into effect from 5:30 p.m. Sunday to 5:30 a.m. Monday for the downtown area and east of I-405. The curfew impacts the following area: 100th Ave. NE on the west, Main St. and SE 1st St. on the south, 120th Ave NE and NE 1st SE on the east and NE 12th St. on the north.

The city also asked for law enforcement help from King County and the state.

5:25 p.m.

The National Guard is backing Seattle police as downtown protesters march down 5th Ave.

SkyKING aerials captured a second group of Seattle protesters marching through Capitol Hill.

5 p.m.

A curfew is now in effect in Seattle through 5 a.m. on Monday. The city urged people to either return home or to their essential business. People should also avoid traveling through the city.

4:55 p.m.

Seattle protesters return to Westlake Park for a rally.

4:37 p.m.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee addressed the city following the events of a peaceful rally that turned into a violent protest in downtown Seattle on Saturday.

Both leaders condemned those who showed up to the event for the only purpose of causing violence and chaos instead of honoring the memory of George Floyd and peacefully protesting police brutality.

“We can not and will not allow that message to be obscured by that violence,” Inslee said.

4:34 p.m.

Washington State Patrol is shutting down I-5 through downtown Seattle to ensure "safety of all." Northbound traffic will be diverted to eastbound I-90, and southbound traffic will be diverted to eastbound SR 520.

State patrol will also send resources to Bellevue to assist police with protests.

4:28 p.m.

Seattle marchers are moving toward Fourth Ave. and Madison St.

Seattle Police is calling the protest an "unlawful assembly," and give protesters five minutes to disperse.

4 p.m.

Seattle protesters left Westlake Park and are marching down Second Ave. The demonstrators are peaceful, and police are blocking side streets.

3:30 p.m.

Protesters marched through the downtown Bellevue core. Some are breaking windows and destroying property, according to Bellevue Police. Several officers had objects thrown at them.

3 p.m.