3 people injured in apartment fire in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood

A man is in critical condition at a hospital after being rescued from a fire at Bell Tower in Seattle. Two other people were treated for minor injuries.

SEATTLE — Three people were injured in a fire at a Seattle Housing Authority building on First Avenue early Thursday morning.

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) responded to the fire at Bell Tower, located on the 2200 block of First Avenue, around 2:45 a.m. A SFD spokesperson said the fire started in the lobby of the high-rise residential building.

Crews were able to put the fire out in about 45 minutes.

Firefighters rescued an approximately 50-year-old man who was found in the bathroom lobby of the building. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

A 68-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Multiple floors of the apartment building were evacuated due to unsafe conditions. The SFD said evacuated residents were able to shelter in a King County Metro bus before being able to return to their homes several hours later.

All lanes of First Avenue between Lenora and Bell streets were closed for several hours before reopening to traffic around 6:30 a.m.

SFD spokesperson David Cuerpo said fire investigators were collaborating with the Seattle Police Department’s arson and bomb squad to determine the cause of the fire.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.