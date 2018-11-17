Each year Americans spend hundreds on gift cards.

A Seattle-based company is encouraging people to give the gift of good this season by adding a charity gift card to their shopping list.

Christina Holding with TisBest says charity gift cards work like any other. People who purchase the card can put any amount of money on the card. The recipient can then go online and give that money to the charity(s) of their choice.

"The giving cycle is what we're all about and empowering people to feel connected to each other ... why not give the gift of good rather just another thing?" Holding said.

Charitable giving surged to record numbers last year. Americans gave an estimated $410.02 billion in 2017. It was an increase of 5.2 percent over 2016, according to an annual report.

Gifts to foundations saw the biggest increase last year. The second-largest increase was a jump in giving to the arts, culture, and humanities.

Religious organizations continue to receive the most support through charity. Contributions in 2017 were approximately $127 billion.

