SEATTLE — NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a southern California crash on Sunday.

Bryant was 41.

His sudden death shocked fans, fellow players and celebrities, as well as Seattle-area athletes who admired his impact in the sports world.

"Father and daughter. Past and future. Role model and inspiration. Rest In Peace," WNBA's Seattle Storm tweeted.

Seattle Mariners pitcher Marco Gonzales said "RIP Kobe. You were my hero, and my inspiration. I always tried to compete like you, before starts I would sit and watch your highlights just to get into Mamba mode. You meant so much to me, and to everyone. Your energy and spirit will live on forever, rest easy."

Seahawks tackle Duane Brown tweeted:

Former NBA star Jamal Crawford (from Seattle) said: "Whatever it was you did, football, basketball, soccer, acting, whatever. Kobe inspired you to be better. This will never seem real."

Bryant was in Chelan County nearly two weeks ago in Cashmere to watch a girls basketball game.

Over the last few years, Bryant became a mentor to varsity player Hailey Van Lith. He was there to watch her play.

"I am at a loss for words. I can only be thankful God gave me time to build a friendship and mentorship with both of you. Never have I seen a passion for life burn so bright in two individuals. Thank you for changing my life. Conversations I shared with you both touched my heart and I will cherish them forever. Until I see you again, I love y’all and Rest In Peace," Van Lith wrote on Instagram after hearing of Bryant's death.

