Seattle artist out thousands of dollars, limited-edition art due to cross-country credit card scam

Christopher Boffoli is a fine art photographer whose work is sold all over the country and the world. He's sharing his story to warn other businesses and artists.

SEATTLE — Christopher Boffoli, a fine art photographer best known for Big Appetites, has been making headlines across the country, but not for his work. He's warning other small businesses and artists about a cross-country credit card scam.

"This isn't something in 12 years of selling fine art, this has never come up with any of the galleries that have sold my work. I've never had my piece stolen before," Boffoli said.

The scam originated in Boston. Back in December, Boffoli says a man went to the Arden Gallery and expressed a lot of interest in his work. He created an elaborate backstory, eventually buying three photographs for more than $10,000.

The next day, the man calls back saying he has buyer's remorse and asked for a refund on two of the three pieces. Boffoli says what the gallery owner did next saved them thousands of dollars.

"The gallery owner put him on hold and processed the refunds using the transaction numbers from the previous day, thwarting the entire plan," Boffoli said. "When he came back on the phone and told the customer what he did, he got mad and hung up in a huff."

At this point, the order for the third piece, "Champagne Scuba," was still being processed, but Boffoli was cautious after hearing about everything that happened.

"Because it was a little unusual, his billing address being in Miami and shipping address in Denver. I did a little more due diligence in calling and the apartment confirmed he lived there. They also confirmed a woman's name I had that received packages at the complex," Boffoli said.

"Champagne Scuba," print 30 out of 30 for the set, was rushed to Denver. All seemed well until two months later when Visa contacted the art gallery.

"The credit card he used for the purchase was fraudulent. They were stolen credit card numbers and VISA was taking back the money for the order," Boffoli said.

The art gallery is out $3,500. Boffoli sent back the commission he made off the piece. The last known location of "Champagne Scuba" is Denver. Boffoli says this is a teachable moment.



"We really should have listened to our intuition about what was going on here because something wasn't right," Boffoli said. "I think that experienced business owners should be more careful and if you know something is not right, it's probably not right."

Boffoli has filed reports and talked to police in Seattle, Boston and Denver. He even filed a report with the FBI Field Office in Denver because this scam involves multiple states.