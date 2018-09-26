Martin Pang will be released from prison Thursday. Pang is responsible for setting the warehouse fire that killed four Seattle firefighters in 1995.

Prosecutors say Pang set fire to his parents’ frozen food warehouse to collect insurance money.

Pang pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the deaths of Walter Kilgore, Greg Shoemaker, James Brown and Randall Terlicker.

Pang was charged with four counts of first-degree murder but fled to Brazil. He was extradited back to the U.S. in 1998 under a plea agreement to reduce the charges to manslaughter. Pang pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

His sentence is ending 15 years early in large part because of time off for good behavior. In April, King County Superior Court ordered three years of previously earned time served to be applied to Pang’s current sentence.

Pang still owes nearly $3 million in restitution to the victims’ families and for the cost of his extradition.

