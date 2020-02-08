Seattle's Argosy Cruises closing for 2020 season citing uncertainty around coronavirus pandemic

Sunday will be the company's last day of boat cruises for the 2020 season.

SEATTLE — Seattle’s Argosy Cruises announced it will close its public tours and private charters for the remainder of the 2020 season.

The company said the seasonal closure is due to the "evolving uncertainty around COVID-19 and its unprecedented impacts on the tourism industry."

The Harbor Cruise and Evergreen Excursion will conclude service on Sunday, August 2, the company said.

Argosy Cruises operated seven different cruise routes around the Seattle area. Due to the pandemic, the company set cruise capacity to 50 people, only a fraction of the 350 they usually allowed on board.

Marine Operations Manager Nick ZyIstra said tourism along the waterfront is so slow many ships are not hitting the 50-person limit.

For 72 years, the cruise company has been operating in the Seattle area. ZyIstra said he can not recall a season slowdown like what he is seen right now.

“Normally, on the waterfront in the summer, it’s just a bustle of activity. There’s people walking up and down the sidewalks at all times, it’s loud, it’s busy, it’s congested,” said ZyIstra. “There’s nobody down here. It’s almost a ghost town. Even the people selling CDs on the sidewalk have hardly shown up.”

The Blake Island Fast Ferry will continue to operate as transportation only to Blake Island through Sunday, September 27. Argosy Cruises also said the annual Christmas Ship Festival and typical off-season cruises will not run during the seasonal closure.