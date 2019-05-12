Editor's note: The above video previously aired on KING 5 in 2016 when the Archdiocese of Seattle released the names of alleged sex abusers.

The Archdiocese of Seattle has settled a sexual abuse case from 1962.

The Archdiocese reached a settlement of $300,000 in November for a case involving allegations of sexual abuse by Br. G.A. Kealy, who is now deceased.

Br. Kealy was a former teacher and administrator at O’Dea High School, an Archdiocese of Seattle school. The school was overseen by the Christian Brothers of Ireland at the time. The Christian Brothers were a separate entity from the Archdiocese of Seattle. The Brothers eventually went bankrupt, according to Archdiocese officials.

Br. Kealy was included in the Archdiocese’s list of clergy members for whom allegations of sexual abuse have been admitted, established or determined to be credible, which was published in January 2016.

The list included the names of 77 child sex abusers who served or lived in western Washington between 1923 and 2008. The list took nearly two years to develop with the help of independent consultants and a review board of professionals who advise the archbishop on child sex abuse.

Since the list was made public, the Archdiocese of Seattle has settled several sex abuse cases amounting in millions of dollars.

The Seattle Archdiocese has established a website for survivors to find resources if they need it.

