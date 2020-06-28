Seattle Aquarium to reopen Monday after closure to help limit spread of COVID-19

The aquarium experience will be different for visitors when the doors reopen. Guests will need to purchase tickets online for a specific day and entry time.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Aquarium announced this week it would reopen to the public on June 29 after being closed for months to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The aquarium experience will be different for visitors when the doors reopen. Guests will need to purchase tickets online for a specific day and entry time.

All visitors, staff, and volunteers will also be required to wear a face mask that covers your nose and mouth “for the protection of humans and animals alike.” Children under the age of 2 and visitors who are medically unable to wear a mask are exempt from wearing a face covering.

The aquarium will reopen at 15% capacity, and a one-way path will be in place to help with social distancing measures.