Seattle Aquarium to reopen Monday after closure to help limit spread of COVID-19

SEATTLE — The Seattle Aquarium announced this week it would reopen to the public on June 29 after being closed for months to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The aquarium experience will be different for visitors when the doors reopen. Guests will need to purchase tickets online for a specific day and entry time.
All visitors, staff, and volunteers will also be required to wear a face mask that covers your nose and mouth “for the protection of humans and animals alike.” Children under the age of 2 and visitors who are medically unable to wear a mask are exempt from wearing a face covering.
The aquarium will reopen at 15% capacity, and a one-way path will be in place to help with social distancing measures.
Tide pools will have animals, but guests will not be able to touch the animals when the aquarium first reopens. Water fountains will also be covered, and limited food and beverage service will begin later in July.