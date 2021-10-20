Want a guinea pig? Miss Starla up for adoption after animal cruelty rescue

Miss Starla was rescued last year in what one shelter director called the "worst case" of animal cruelty they'd seen.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Animal Shelter (SAS) is hoping someone will step forward to adopt Miss Starla, a guinea pig who is the last to be adopted of the more than 220 animals rescued from a West Seattle home last year.

Miss Starla was rescued in October when the Seattle Police Department discovered the hoarding and animal cruelty situation thanks to a tip from a concerned bystander.

SAS Director Ann Graves said at the time of the incident that it was “the worst case of animal neglect and cruelty I’ve seen in more than 20 years of doing this work.”

The 54-year-old man responsible was arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

In total, Miss Starla was among the 77 rabbits, 128 guinea pigs, seven chickens, two mice, seven chinchillas and three dogs that were found, with some of them in small cages without food or water.

In some areas of the West Seattle property, deceased animals were found.

Now, Miss Starla is the last of these rescued animals still at SAS who needs a home.

SAS said in a release that Miss Starla has adjusted to being solitary and not living with other guineas. She eats timothy hay pellets and requires fresh water every day.

SAS said that guineas prefer to roam about, so the bigger the cage for Miss Starla, the better.

Maintenance for Miss Starla involves nail clippings about twice a month and an annual veterinarian checkup.

Typically, guinea pigs live about six to nine years, but Miss Starla has a medical condition that could shorten her lifespan.