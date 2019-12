SEATTLE — An AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday for at least one child in the Seattle area.

According to Washington State Patrol, a 13-year-old boy was taken by a 42-year-old white man. The man weighs approximately 250 pounds.

They may be in a tan 1992 Bounder motorhome with the license plate BPP8654.

This is a developing story.

KING 5 will have updates as they become available.

If you see the pair, call 911 or 1-800-843-5678.