Seattle allowing designated blocks to be closed for COVID-safe trick-or-treating

SEATTLE — The city of Seattle is taking its Stay Healthy Blocks initiative to the next level by allowing residents to apply for permits for COVID-safe trick-or-treating this Halloween.

Early on in the pandemic, the city designated certain blocks and streets to be closed so pedestrians and bicyclists could exercise without worrying about vehicle traffic.

The street closures on Halloween will allow families to trick-or-treat or host a 'keep-it-moving' parade, all while celebrating in accordance with Washington's Phase 2 guidelines for reopening, which limits gatherings of more than 5 people outside of a household.

Anyone can apply for a Trick or Street Block permit, and it's free, the city said.

If you live on a Stay Healthy Street that is already closed off, you do not need additional permits to host the Trick or Street Block.

If you don't live on a street that the city already designated as a Stay Healthy Street, you will need to meet the following criteria:

Make sure your street is no greater than one block long and does not include an intersection.

Make sure your block is on a non-arterial street. You can find your street type using this map, which shows non-arterials as grey and arterials in other colors.

The street can't be one that buses run on.

The Trick or Street Block must occur any time between 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., including setup and cleanup. This can be extended to 10 p.m. if you use retroreflective materials.

You will need to properly inform your neighbors if you plan on closing the street through the city. See how to do that here.

You will need to provide your own barricades to close the street. The city has a step-by-step process for closing your street here.