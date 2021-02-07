Early closure at Alki Beach Park extended due to public safety issues

The park will continue to close at 10 p.m. instead of 11:30 p.m. through Sept. 12.

Editor's Note: The video above about Alki Beach Park closing early over the Fourth of July weekend was published on July 2.

SEATTLE - Alki Beach Park will continue to close at 10 p.m. instead of 11:30 p.m. through Sept. 12, according to Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR).

The temporary early closure was put into place for the Fourth of July weekend due to multiple violent incidents at the park in recent months and concerns from the community about illegal activity.

The park will still open at its normal time of 4:30 a.m.

In a release Friday, SPR said the extension of the temporary closure time comes after positive community feedback following the Fourth of July changes.

Some of the issues, according to SPR, the park has faced during the busier summer months include violence, excessive noise violations, illegal fires and unpermitted events.

During one night over Memorial Day weekend, three people were arrested at the park after multiple fights broke out, illegal beach fires were set and a strong-arm robbery was committed. While police tried to gain control of crowds and break up fights, bottles were thrown at officers and one officer’s thumb was broken.

In late June, one person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting near the park after two groups got into an argument over fireworks.

In addition to the early closure time, SPR said it has also used strategies to discourage illegal behavior like educating the public on beach fire rules, reducing the hours for beach fires to stop at 9:30 p.m. nightly and staying in close coordination with the Seattle Police Department.

SPR has also upped its presence at the park to five staff members on duty nightly.