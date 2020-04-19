SEATTLE — Well, some good news for Seattleites.

Seattle has the highest rate of participation in the 2020 Census among the 50 largest cities in the United States as of Saturday, April 18, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

More than 60% of Seattle households have returned their 2020 Census questionnaire, officials said.

As of Saturday, Washington state is tied with Utah as the sixth best-responding state in the country.

So, have you turned in your questionnaire yet? If you haven't, you should know it is required by law.

Households can self-respond online at 2020census.gov, or by calling 800-330-2020.

Any households that don't respond should expect a visit by the U.S. Census Bureau staff later this year, officials said.

