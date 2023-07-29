x
Seattle 1K race features beer and donut stations instead of water

The Lard Butt 1K (0.62 miles) takes place Aug. 5 at Magnuson Park in Seattle. The event also serves as a food drive for University District Food Bank.

SEATTLE — If you run at an upcoming Seattle summer "race," you may actually be heckled. 

The organizer of the Lard Butt 1K, Mark Peterson, said this run is more about building confidence and having fun.

His organization describes itself as a lifestyle and apparel company dedicated to below-average athletes and weekend warriors.

The race is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5, at Magnuson Park in Seattle. 

Instead of traditional water stations, Peterson the Lard Butt 1K features donut stations every 250 meters and a well-stocked beer garden before and after the race.

Participants are asked to bring at least one non-perishable food item for a canned-food drive for the University District Food Bank.

People are encouraged to run or walk in costumes for the "Spirit of Lard Butt” costume party.

Categories for entry:

  • Show-off Wave:  For those with the "audacity to run" 
  • Legends Wave: For those 250 pounds and heavier  
  • Waddlers Wave: For everyone
  • Free Kids Dash: For those 10 and younger 

The walk/run/waddle starts at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 5, with day-of registration opening at 8 a.m. The Beer Garden opens at 8:30 a.m.  

Advance registration is $35 at www.lardbutt.com, covering event entry, a Lard Butt 1K T-shirt, limitless donuts, one beer or mimosa for those 21 and over, along with other on-site surprises.  

Parents with child strollers are welcome and the event is dog-friendly for leashed pets.       

Day-of registration costs increase to $40. 

