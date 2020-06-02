The city of SeaTac will no longer issue exorbitant bills for free-speech demonstrations.

An immigrant rights group called Families Belong Together-Washington Coalition sued SeaTac in 2018 after the city sent it a bill for $37,000 in public safety costs related to a protest of President Donald Trump's separation of migrant families.

The city agreed to settle the case by waiving the fee and changing its policies. It now will charge no more than $500 for public safety costs at free-speech events.

The new policy takes effect Saturday.

Many groups protested outside of the Federal Detention Center in SeaTac in 2018 against the Trump administration's policy that separated thousands of children from their parents at the border.

President Trump eventually signed an executive order ending family separations at the border.

