Search warrant served in connection to disappearance of pregnant Pierce County woman

TACOMA, Wash. — A Parkland woman is still missing and police are calling her disappearance suspicious.

Kassanndra Cantrell is pregnant and hasn't been seen since last Tuesday.

Family and friends reported her missing after she missed an ultrasound appointment on Wednesday. Her car was found on Friday.

Monday night, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department says their SWAT team served a warrant at a home off of K Street in Tacoma.

Cantrell's mother, Marie Smith, recalled the last time she spoke with her daughter.

“She said love you. I said I love you too and that was the last time I talked to her,” Smith said.

Friends of Cantrell spent Sunday searching for her at Point Defiance Park.

When Cantrell was first reported missing, detectives pinged her phone. The last tower where her phone was last used was on Vashon Island, giving a several-mile radius that includes the Point Defiance area.

“I’m hoping she’s just stuck someplace and she just needs us to find her,” Smith said.

Smith could barely speak as she tried to trace her daughter’s last known steps.

Cantrell was last seen driving away from her home in Parkland. Friends think she might have been headed to the grocery store, but Pierce County investigators say there’s been no activity on her financial accounts to verify that.

Three days after she was last seen, her car, a 2014 white Mazda sedan with license plates AXV1638 was found near the Tacoma Dome along East 25th Street.

”It doesn't make any sense where the car was found There's nothing in that area. She would have been going to,” said Smith.

Smith grew more concerned after finding out Cantrell missed her first ultrasound appointment on Wednesday.

“She already picked out names for a girl or boy,” said Smith.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says the home along K Street is being held for the forensic team, which is expected to arrive Tuesday.