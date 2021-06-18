Search underway for overdue hiker missing in North Bend

Andrew Devers, 25, was last seen near North Bend's Middle Fork Campground on Friday, June 18.

NORTH BEND, Wash. — The King County Sheriff's Office along with search and rescue volunteers are looking for a missing hiker in the North Bend area.

Andrew Devers was last seen near North Bend's Middle Fork Campground on Friday, June 18, according to the sheriff's office. Devers is overdue to return and officials are asking anyone with information or who sees Devers to call 911.

Search and rescue crews plan to continue their search for the 25-year-old on Wednesday in North Bend.

KCSO, along with trained search & rescue volunteers, will continue their search on Wednesday around North Bend's Middle Fork Campground for 25-year-old Andrew Devers. Andrew is overdue from his June 18th hike. Any persons who saw him or have information are asked to call 911. pic.twitter.com/CXgPmvueSC — King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) June 23, 2021