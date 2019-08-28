SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team is looking for two hikers missing at the Downey Creek Trail.

David James and Marshall "Buster" Cabe left on August 16 and were expected to return on August 23, the sheriff's office said, but family members said they had not heard from the pair. They called 911 Monday to report them missing.

James and Cabe had food and supplies to last them a week, family members said.

Their intended route was Downey Creek Trail to Bachelor Creek to Cub Lake.

Anyone with information on where the duo may be is asked to call 911.

