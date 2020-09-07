Search underway for 10-year-old boy who disappeared while kayaking the Skagit River

The boy was floating the river with his father in separate kayaks when his father fell out of his kayak and the two got separated. The father got out safely.

MARBLEMOUNT, Wash. — A search is underway for a 10-year-old boy who got separated from his father while kayaking on the Skagit River this week.

The 45-year-old father and his son were floating the river in separate kayaks on Tuesday when the father fell out of his kayak, according to the Skagit County Sheriff's Office.

The son continued floating south down the river towards Marblemount, Wash. The father was able to make it out Wednesday morning and reported his son missing to the sheriff's office.

The Skagit County Sheriff's Office and the National Parks Service launched boats to search the river for the boy. Both kayaks were found north of the Marblemount bridge, but the boy was not found, officials said.

An active search remains ongoing for the boy.

The U.S. Navy and U.S. Border Patrol helicopters are also assisting in the search.

It's unknown if the father or his son were wearing life jackets.