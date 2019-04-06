PIERCE COUNTY, Wash — A search and rescue operation began Monday after two men failed to return from a day hike on Sunday. Wesley Barnhart of Lakewood and Kenneth Wilson of Olympia hadn't returned from their hike, but were found safe Monday evening.

The U.S. Park Service coordinated the search with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department and a number of volunteers.

Teams are working a plan to bring the hikers down the trail to safety, the sheriff's office said.

It is believed that the pair intended to hike Mother Mountain Loop. It is located along the northwest corner of Mount Rainier National Park, and it's considered to be a very strenuous loop. There are areas on the trail that are still covered in snow.

The hikers were not prepared to stay overnight. Their vehicle was found parked near the Carbon River Ranger Station.

Pierce County Explorer Search and Rescue dispatched more than a dozen volunteers on Monday. The Sheriff's Department had their Air Operations Team assisting with the search as well at K9s from German Shepherd Search Dogs, and 4x4 units.