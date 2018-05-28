If viewing in the app, click here for more elements

The search is suspended for a 70-year-old man after a small plane crashed in Eagle Harbor on Sunday. The plane sank just off Bainbridge Island, near the ferry terminal.

Two people were on board the plane when it crashed. A 60-year-old woman was rescued and transported to Harborview Medical Center, where she is in critical condition. A 70-year-old man was not recovered from the crash.

The plane was reported down after 5 p.m. Sunday. The Coast Guard identifies the aircraft as a '4-cycle, two-seater, single engine' plane built in 1974. Allen Kenitzer with the FAA says it crashed and sank in Eagle Harbor under 'unknown circumstances.'

The Coast Guard launched a rescue helicopter from Port Angeles and a boat crew from Station Seattle to aid in the search. The Seattle Fire Department also sent a crew to assist local agencies.

The FAA and NTSB will continue the investigation.

Google Maps shows Eagle Harbor near the Bainbridge Island ferry terminal. The Coast Guard is investigating reports of a small plane down with two people on board.

Eagle Harbor Crash - CORRECTION: Only one person, female, had been found and taken to EMS. Second person, male, still missing. Confirmed only two people aboard at time of crash.— USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) May 28, 2018

