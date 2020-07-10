Search suspended for hiker, dog missing near Snow Lake trailhead

King County Sheriff officials say due to dangerous conditions around 80 square miles of cliffs, the search for Brendon Nepon and his dog has been suspended.

The search for a missing hiker and his dog near Snoqualmie Pass has been suspended.

Brendon Nepon, 37, was last seen Sept. 27 near the Snow Lake trailhead near the Alpental ski area. Nepon was hiking with his dog, possibly to Gem Lake, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, King County Sheriff officials said after 2,000 hours of searching with 365 Search and Rescue volunteers there was still no sign of Nepon or his dog.

"Due to dangerous conditions around 80 square miles of cliffs, the search is suspended but may resume if we get any additional information," the sheriff's office tweeted.