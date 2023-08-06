Search and rescue looking for missing hiker in Olympic National Park

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said Fraser was well-supplied and is described as an "extremely experienced" solo hiker.

CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — Clallam County Search and Rescue has deployed two teams in search of an overdue hiker last heard from on Tuesday.

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said it was notified Wednesday of an overdue hiker by Olympic National Park rangers. The hiker has been identified as 44-year-old Hunter Fraser of California.

According to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office, Fraser's vehicle was located at the Deer Ridge Trailhead, which is northeast of the national park. The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said Fraser set out on Monday for a 40-mile trek with two overnights, although authorities are unsure of the exact route.

Fraser's family told authorities they last heard from him via text on Monday morning and that he was supposed to be back in Seattle by midday on Wednesday.

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said Fraser was well-supplied carrying a gray backpack and a teal one-person Mountain Hardware tent. Fraser is described as an "extremely experienced" solo hiker. Fraser is 6 feet, 4 inches tall with a trim build and typically wears glasses.

If you or anyone you know has been in the area of Deer Ridge Trailhead and may have seen him or have information about his whereabouts, please notify Clallam County Sheriff’s Office by calling 360-417-2459 and pressing option 1.

