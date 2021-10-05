x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Search for suspect after 2 teens shot at Lakewood apartment

Police said a suspect drove up and fired into an apartment building.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Police are searching for the suspect who shot two teenagers at a Lakewood apartment Tuesday. 

The shooting happened at the Southern Pines, located at 8119 29th Ave Ct S. 

Lakewood police said a suspect pulled up in a vehicle, got out and shot into an apartment. A 14-year-old boy standing in the doorway was struck several times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 17-year-old female suffered a grazing bullet wound.

Police have not released suspect information or a motive behind the shooting. 

The investigation is ongoing. 