Search for suspect after 2 teens shot at Lakewood apartment

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Police are searching for the suspect who shot two teenagers at a Lakewood apartment Tuesday.
The shooting happened at the Southern Pines, located at 8119 29th Ave Ct S.
Lakewood police said a suspect pulled up in a vehicle, got out and shot into an apartment. A 14-year-old boy standing in the doorway was struck several times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 17-year-old female suffered a grazing bullet wound.
Police have not released suspect information or a motive behind the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.