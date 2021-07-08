Search continues for backpacker missing in Olympic National Park

Cheri Keller of Olympia was last seen with her group on Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. near Home Sweet Home camp in the southeastern area of the park.

WASHINGTON — Officials say a search is underway for a backpacker who was reported missing on Thursday in Olympic National Park.

Park spokeswoman Penny Wagner says 56-year-old Cheri Keller of Olympia was last seen with her group on Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. near Home Sweet Home camp in the southeastern area of the park.

She became separated from the group as they hiked toward Camp Pleasant. Her group waited for her there but she did not arrive and two members of the group hiked out on Thursday to report her missing. The others hiked back to look for her but did not find her.

Keller’s group had a wilderness permit for August 1-5 to hike from the Duckabush trailhead over to Staircase.