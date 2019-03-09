MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Rescue crews are looking for two boaters who apparently went missing on Lake Washington.

Mercer Island Police received a call Monday night for reports of a boat playing loud music on the lake.

When the marine unit responded, they located the boat in question with nobody on board.

Police found evidence that two people, a man and a woman, were on board at one point. Clothing and other items that belonged to the pair were found on the boat.

Search and rescue crews scoured the area near Seward Park for the two individuals Tuesday.

Air Station Port Angeles H55 Helo was sent to help Mercer Island Police. Coast Guard Seattle has a 45-foot boat in the water to aid.

Mercer Island police marine unit and Harbor Patrol are also assisting in the search.

This is a developing story.

