Police continue search for 21-year-old Spanaway woman

Rio Boyd was thought to be walking to a friend's house around 6 p.m. on Oct. 17 when she went missing.
Credit: Contributed
Rio Boyd.

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Police are asking for surveillance video that could help detectives find a 21-year-old Spanaway woman last seen on Oct. 17.

Rio Boyd was thought to be walking to a friend's house around 6 p.m. that night, according to her family. Her house key and ID were left behind. 

Boyd took her cellphone, which was found later that night near Field Road and Mountain Highway (Highway 7), according to police.

Boyd is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 215 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. 

Anyone who lives or works in the area of Field Road and Mountain Highway is asked to check surveillance video for footage between Oct. 17-19 that could help detectives. Video can be uploaded through the Pierce County Sheriff's Department's evidence submission portal.

