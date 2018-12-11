A new report published this weekend at NFL.com provides clues to how Paul Allen intended to spend his proceeds from the eventual sale of the Seattle Seahawks team.

Ian Rapoport at NFL.com said Allen planned to transfer the proceeds from the sale of the team to his foundation.

Rapoport said all NFL team owners must file a succession plan, and it's assumed that Allen's plan includes details of the transfer to the Paul G. Allen Foundation

No word has come down from the league or Allen’s corporation, Vulcan, about new ownership plans for the Seahawks, although Allen had discussed with the commissioner a contingency plan prior to his passing.

Rapoport does not believe a sale of the team is imminent. But the Seahawks will be sold eventually and the sale is expected to make significant buzz when they hit the market.

Allen purchased the Seahawks in 1997, saving them from possibly getting relocated to Southern California. The longtime owner of the Portland Trail Blazers and a co-founder of Microsoft, Allen was revered in the Pacific Northwest.

He battled non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma from 1982 until 2009, when extensive radiation treatment rid him of the cancer.

The family of the late Paul G. Allen has named his sister Jody Allen as executor and trustee of his estate, nine days after his passing from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Their family said naming Jody Allen as executor of his estate was pursuant to Paul Allen's instructions. She left her role as CEO of Vulcan in 2015, according to her biography on SR3, a sealife response team she helps lead.

