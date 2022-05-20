Seahawks players volunteer at North SeaTac Park during a day of service

New Seahawks Charles Cross, Dareke Young and Shamarious Gilmore volunteered at North SeaTac Park on Friday.

SEATAC, Wash. — Some new Seahawks recruits lent a helping hand on Friday in protecting urban forests on the team's day of service.

Offensive tackle Charles Cross, wide receiver Dareke Young and guard Shamarious Gilmore teamed up with Delta Airlines to support Forterra's Green City Partnerships program. The initiative works with 15 cities around the region to restore urban forests.

Cross, Young and Gilmore helped move a mountain of mulch and plant new trees alongside other volunteers at North SeaTac Park, which is the largest open space in south King County. Volunteers helped protect native plants, remove invasive species and also received education on blackberry and ivy plants, and how they threaten native trees.

"We're out here partnering with the community to give a little helping hand," Cross said.

The football players also awarded an honorary game ball to a forest steward volunteer, Neomi Maxwell, whom Delta Airlines recognized for her dedication. Maxwell educated others on invasive species and the best approach to protecting native plants.

"An urban forest is almost like half forest, half garden," Maxwell said. “One day maybe we’ll have technology that will deal with all the invasive weeds but for now it’s like elbow grease.”