Seahawks newcomer Jadeveon Clowney hosted a "Jingle-a-Thong with Jadeveon" this week in Tukwila for kids whose lives have been impacted by having incarcerated family members.

Clowney, who joined the Seattle Seahawks at the start of the 2019-2020 season as a Defensive End, took the kids shopping at Target.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Puget Sound partnered with the Jadeveon Clowney Help-In-Time Foundation to give 25 kids in the Big Brothers Big Sisters mentorship program the holiday shopping experience.

"Growing up my dad was not there, he spent seven years in jail, I grew up with my mom and it was rough,” Clowney said. “Me and my sisters were in a single-family home for a long time, but my mom worked extremely hard growing up, she did everything."

When he signed his first NFL contract, Clowney says the first thing he did was take care of his mom.

Now that he has the financial means, Clowney has translated his experiences into giving back to youth impacted by incarceration.

He has spent all five-years in the NFL cultivating a passion for working with youth and conveying the belief that anything is possible.

