Beloved Seahawks fan Mama Blue passes away at 92

Patti Hammond, known for her colorful wigs and glasses, was a beloved Seattle Seahawks fan for decades.

SEATTLE — Patti Hammond, known as Mama Blue, passed away Saturday at 92, according to a statement on her Facebook page.

Editor's note: The above video originally aired Aug. 31, 2020.

"It is with great sadness and very heavy hearts that as a family we share that our beloved mom, grandma, great-grandma, great-great grandma, aunt, cousin, friend, and number 1 Seattle Seahawks fan, Patti Hammond, took her last and final breath in her Shoreline, WA home surrounded by family this evening," read the statement made on her Facebook page.

Hammond was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2020.

Hammond, a hairdresser for 65 years, known for her colorful wigs and glasses, was a beloved Seattle Seahawks fan for decades.

Hammond was induced into the fan hall of fame in 1999 and had her own toy figurine. She was also the first fan to raise the 12th Man flag at what is now Lumen Field in 2007.

Hammond was recognized as the 2020 Seahawks Fan of the Year, an award that was created to honor fans who make a difference in the stand and in their communities, according to the Seahawks website.

Forever In Our Hearts - Patti ‘Mama Blue’ Hammond 💙 pic.twitter.com/JNqI6jZKqU — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 5, 2023

Seahawks President Chuck Arnold said in a tweet, "Patti’s joy and passion for the Seahawks was unmatched. She was the ultimate 12, loud and loyal since day one, and was beloved by everyone in our organization. Sending all our love to her family. She will be truly missed but never forgotten."