With the Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle this week, teams have come from across the country to compete. Tuesday, folks that aren't competing in the games got a chance to take the field in the Unified Sports Experience.

Tracy Brown’s son Maxford is one of them. He’s going into eighth grade at Eckstein Middle in Seattle and has Down syndrome.

“He always wanted to play flag football, so this is a great start,” said Brown.

Tracy Brown watches her son place flag football.

Maxford played on a team coached by Seahawks legends Jim Zorn and Dave Krieg. On the other side of the ball, a team led by Walter Jones.

Maxford took the field in a Seahawks helmet, though it was a non-contact game.

“I just assumed they brought the helmet, but apparently he snuck that in on the drive over,” laughed Brown.

Organizers of the event say it helps showcase the abilities of Special Olympians and spotlights the power of inclusive competition.

"Unified Sports Experience participants include Special Olympics Washington athletes not competing in the 2018 USA Games, USA Games Ambassadors, USA Games partners, celebrities, and other special guests invited to play," according to the Games' website.

“So you have some people with developmental disabilities and some without that are coming together, and that’s what I think is really cool,” said Brown. “Hopefully that goes out into the community, and more and more people get used to this.”

"This is better therapy than going to the hospital," said Brown.

She said the family is especially thankful for Maxford’s experience – last year, he got sick, and was completely paralyzed for a period of time.

“He was in the hospital for two months, at Children’s,” she said. “He’s walking now.”

Walking, and taking the field with NFL legends. It added up to a memorable day for him. His mom hopes others remember it too.

“I think the more people get around people with intellectual and physical disabilities, the more they understand that they’re not that much different,” she said.

“I think everyone is having fun,” she added. “…That’s the best part.”

