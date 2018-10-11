The Seattle Seahawks head this weekend to Los Angeles, an area that has been hit hard the last couple of days with both a deadly mass shooting and widespread wildfires.

The Rams canceled practice on Friday to allow players and staff to spend time with family and friends during this difficult time. Coach Sean McVay told reporters roughly 45 people in the Rams organization — including coaches and players — had been evacuated from their homes Thursday night because of the fires.

Thank you to all the first responders who are working tirelessly to keep us safe.



Coach Pete Carroll addressed the tragedies after the Seahawks’ walkthrough on Friday.

“Before we get started, there’s a lot going on down in Southern California and a lot of hardships and a lot of difficulties and I know that even today, stuff started all up again down there,” Carroll began. “We just want to extend our awareness of that and concern and hope everybody’s doing OK.

“I know that there are a lot of challenges and there is nothing we can do about it up here, but we certainly do see that it’s going on and want to just make sure we send our regards and hope people can make it through it and find their best way through it,” he continued. “It’s tough times.”

As of this morning, the Seahawks have not adjusted their travel plans and are scheduled to fly to Los Angeles today.

“I know everybody is tuned into that,” Carroll said. “We’re trying to figure it out, but we came out here to practice and I don’t know anything different. We’re under the same routine that we’ve been under unless we find something out. We don’t know any more than that.

“When I go back in, in an hour from now, we would know a little bit more if there are any changes.”

