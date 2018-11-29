On Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks will take the field against the San Francisco 49ers. From 2011-2014, the Seahawks and 49ers had one of the fiercest rivalries in the NFL. However, the series has shifted decidedly in favor of Seattle.

The Seahawks have won nine straight games against San Francisco, dating all the way back to the 2013 NFC championship game, in which cornerback Richard Sherman tipped Colin Kaepernick’s pass for a game-sealing interception in the end zone. Since then, San Francisco has been unable to keep pace with the Seahawks.

Seattle’s recent run against the 49ers hasn’t just been dominant, it has been historic for the team. Should the Seahawks win once more, they will tie a franchise record for most consecutive wins against a single opponent. The Seahawks beat the Rams 10 straight times from 2005-2009.

With both games against the 49ers remaining, the record could be broken this season.

Regardless, the Seahawks must take care of business at home against a 2-9 team to keep their playoff hopes steady. Seattle has positioned themselves very well to make another run, but losing to San Francisco would be a major setback.

