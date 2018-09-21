Feel like you are spending too much at the stadium to see your favorite team on Sundays? Things just got a little bit cheaper at CenturyLink Field.

On Thursday morning, the Seattle Seahawks announced “food and beverage value offerings” ahead of the home opener this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys.

Prior to the game, new value items will be available in the North Plaza, including $6 premium wine and beer, $5 domestic beer and $3 hot dogs, fries, baked pretzels, nachos, candy, water and soda.

You can purchase these same deals pregame at Touchdown City.

We’re thrilled to offer value-priced food and beverage options for 12s at @CenturyLink_Fld in 2018. pic.twitter.com/Oh9ZJZEGAP — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 20, 2018

During the matchup, three $12 value combos will be offered to the 12s, per the release:

The 12s Combo : Two hot dogs, two bottles of water and a bag of popcorn

Two hot dogs, two bottles of water and a bag of popcorn Grab & Go Combos : Includes an entree such as a sandwich or salad, chips and water

Includes an entree such as a sandwich or salad, chips and water Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup: Featuring Beecher’s delicious cheese paired with a creamy tomato basil soup

You asked and the Seahawks listened.

“We’re thrilled to offer additional value-priced food and beverage options for the 12s,” David Young, senior vice president of operations/general manager of CenturyLink Field, said via the press release. “We are continually listening to fan feedback and looking for new ways to enhance their overall gameday experience, so we are proud to offer these budget-friendly options both pregame and inside the stadium.”

Be sure and arrive early to get your hands on the discounted beer and wine — gates open two hours prior to kickoff and three hours early for club and suite ticket holders.

Cheers!

© 2018 KING