The Seattle Seahawks just announced a big management change. Peter McLoughlin is out as team president of the Seahawks organization.

The team named Chuck Arnold as new Seahawks President and Chris McGowan was announced as new CEO of Vulcan Sports Entertainment.

Bert Kolde, the Seahawks vice chairman, says McLoughlin's contract was coming up and it was a good time to address the best structure going forward.

