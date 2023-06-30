Seafair's Summer Fourth fireworks show returns to Lake Union

Want to skip the crowds? Watch live coverage of the Fourth of July event on king5.com and on KONG starting at 9 p.m.

SEATTLE — Fireworks over Lake Union will return this Fourth of July as part of Seafair's Summer Fourth event.

The event will feature a fully choreographed, 18-minute fireworks presentation accompanied by a musical score and many pre-show activities during the day. The fireworks show will start at 10:20 p.m.

Last year was the first year the fireworks returned to Lake Union after a three-year hiatus. According to Western Display Fireworks, the company behind the fireworks display, approximately 10,000 pounds of fireworks were ignited for last year's show.

How and where to watch

The event is free and open to the public, but tickets can be purchased ahead of time to reserve seats. Tickets can be found on Seafair's website. There are three designated in-person locations to watch the fireworks show.

Located at the north end of Lake Union, Gas Works Park will offer eye-level perspectives of the show. There will also be family activities, a beer garden, live music and food options. Parking is free and there will be a space to store bikes.

South Lake Union Park features a darker sky view facing north for the show. The South Lake Union Bar will be located at the park with beer, seltzers and cocktails.

Do you or someone you know have access to a boat? The fireworks show can be seen from various locations on Lake Union.

For those who want to skip the crowds, the full fireworks show will be aired live on KONG/KING from 9 to 11 p.m. and on KING 5+, the free streaming app for ROKU and Fire TV. The show will be hosted by KING 5's Joyce Taylor and Leah Pezzetti.