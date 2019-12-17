SEATTLE — Visitors without a boarding pass can now get approved to go past security at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The airport said it will approve 100 non-ticketed people per day who apply online.

“It’s available every day to 100 people who sign-up online and it is guaranteed to make memories,” said Lance Lyttle, Sea-Tac Airport's Managing Director.

Sea-Tac worked to keep the application processes simple. People who want to apply can find the link on their website. From the site, it asks for information such as the visitor’s name, email and birthday. It also asks what day you would like to use the pass. If approved, a code that will get a visitor through security will be sent via e-mail.

RELATED: Port of Seattle votes to limit facial-recognition technology at Sea-Tac

“I remember a time when you could go to the gates to meet our friends at loved ones. After 9/11, all of that changed,” said Lyttle.

Gate access to non-ticketed visitors ended shortly after the attacks on September 11, 2001. Since then, visitors have said goodbye and met their loved ones outside security.

“I think it brings back some degree of normalcy, some degree of the way it was before,” said Lyttle.

Sea-Tac said people can use the pass to enjoy the airport’s amenities, spend more time with family and enjoy the shopping and dining experiences.

The airport expects demand for a pass to be high, especially during the holidays.

Sea-Tac is one of only three airports in the country that allows people to apply for a visitor pass.

RELATED: Sea-Tac Airport launches first-ever US program to aid those with hidden disabilities