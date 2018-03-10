Workers at Sea-Tac International Airport rallied Tuesday for more affordable health insurance.

The group, comprised mainly of passenger services workers, gathered in the arrival hall for a press conference.

The group said the event is part of unified protests at 40 airports in 13 counties for better working conditions. Organizers compared the fight to the previous push for $15/hour minimum wage for airport workers.

“Our work here is not done,” said Zenia Jabalera, Secretary-treasurer of SEIU6, the union. “Five years later, we see that higher wages are not enough to make good jobs at the airport. Healthcare costs are too high, and they’re keeping workers down.”

SEIU6 pointed to its own survey, which found 41 percent of passenger services workers have no health insurance, and 73 percent do not have savings to cover a $400 emergency medical expense.

SEIU6 represents about 1,000 workers at Sea-Tac. That group includes baggage handlers, wheelchair agents and cabin cleaners.

Yared Sima is a wheelchair agent, and spoke at the event:

Yared Sima said he accrued $2000 in medical debt after his wife was hospitalized.

“The companies don’t care as long as you do the job,” he said. “But we are like the engine of the airport. Every employee deserves a better quality, affordable health insurance.”

“We can’t afford health insurance,” he said. “I’ve worked for several companies at the airport, and I’ve never had health insurance with any one of them.”

SEIU6 said most of the members protesting work for Huntleigh USA Corp., G2 Secure Staff and ABM Aviation. The Port of Seattle said the protesting workers are employed not by the port and it had no comment on the event.

