Want to take a friend to the gate at the airport? You may be able to thanks to a new pilot program at Sea-Tac Airport.

The airport rolled out its SEA Visitor Pass pilot program Thursday, allowing visitors to get past security without a ticket to walk a friend to the gate for a domestic flight, have a meal with someone on a layover, or watch planes take off and land.

“It’s been 17 years since anyone without a ticket has been able to enjoy areas of the airport beyond security,” Port of Seattle Commissioner Ryan Calkins said in a statement. “And yet some of the airport’s best features are there.”

The pilot program will run through December 14, but the Port will consider continuing it permanently after studying its feasibility.

Up to 50 people will be able to participate in the program daily. Visits can be made Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

To get approved, you must apply online before 1:30 p.m. the day before you want to visit the airport. The application window is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

TSA will approve visitors, and you will be notified by midnight the day before you wish to visit if you have been accepted.

All visitors must pass through TSA security checkpoints and adhere to airport security requirements.

